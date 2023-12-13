Alamar Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MSCI by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,771,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,789,834,000 after purchasing an additional 194,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in MSCI by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,227,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,514,855,000 after purchasing an additional 82,761 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in MSCI by 13.4% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,042,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $958,653,000 after purchasing an additional 240,639 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $788,506,000 after purchasing an additional 46,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in MSCI by 11.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,570,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $736,741,000 after purchasing an additional 156,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSCI. Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $554.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $650.00 to $554.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of MSCI from $620.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.14.

MSCI Price Performance

NYSE MSCI traded up $11.34 on Wednesday, hitting $537.36. The stock had a trading volume of 169,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,693. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $508.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $509.78. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $450.00 and a 52-week high of $572.50. The stock has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.10.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.13. MSCI had a net margin of 39.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.86%. The business had revenue of $625.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.00%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

See Also

