Alamar Capital Management LLC Has $2.19 Million Stock Position in Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO)

Alamar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 109,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the quarter. Bausch + Lomb accounts for 1.6% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bausch + Lomb were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLCO. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

BLCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bausch + Lomb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.55.

Shares of NYSE:BLCO traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.79. The company had a trading volume of 77,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,701. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.20. Bausch + Lomb Co. has a one year low of $14.37 and a one year high of $21.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.68 million. Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bausch + Lomb Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products for therapeutic use, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

