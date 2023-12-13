Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Bought by Alamar Capital Management LLC

Alamar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Academy Sports and Outdoors comprises 1.5% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter valued at $838,000. Stadium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth about $2,694,000. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP now owns 169,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,145,000 after purchasing an additional 16,058 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $53,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $32,662.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $53,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.62.

Get Our Latest Report on Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

ASO stock traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $55.99. 147,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,596,897. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.95 and a 200-day moving average of $50.90. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.83 and a twelve month high of $69.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.56%.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.