Alamar Capital Management LLC Invests $2.02 Million in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Alamar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth $3,662,000. SFE Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.6% during the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 32,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 26.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 6,424 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,944,000 after acquiring an additional 35,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 12.5% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

WSM stock traded up $2.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.01. 68,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,042. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.54. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.60. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.44 and a twelve month high of $199.32.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 59.65% and a net margin of 11.99%. Equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 24.98%.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 100,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $15,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 565,835 shares in the company, valued at $84,875,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 100,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $15,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 565,835 shares in the company, valued at $84,875,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $349,808.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,319 shares of company stock valued at $19,400,492. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on WSM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.31.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

