Hook Mill Capital Partners LP Acquires Shares of 653 Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Hook Mill Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 653 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Lennar during the second quarter worth about $37,192,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Lennar during the second quarter worth about $41,170,000. BOKF NA boosted its position in Lennar by 1.9% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 23,748 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Lennar by 315.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 13,905 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Lennar during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $140.57 on Wednesday. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The firm has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.64.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 16.22%. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lennar news, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy Banse bought 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $108.71 per share, with a total value of $100,013.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,230.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,060 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,896. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lennar from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.72.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lennar

About Lennar

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.