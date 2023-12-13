Veritas Asset Management LLP Acquires 300,000 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,540,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the quarter. Yum China accounts for about 0.6% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Yum China were worth $87,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Yum China in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Yum China in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Yum China by 817.3% in the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Yum China in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum China Stock Performance

Shares of YUMC opened at $40.33 on Wednesday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.11 and a 12 month high of $64.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.09). Yum China had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on YUMC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.78 to $71.30 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum China

In other news, CEO Joey Wat purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $647,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,601.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Warton Wang sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $185,950.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,952.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joey Wat bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $647,640.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 269,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,601.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

