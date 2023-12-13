DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by Hook Mill Capital Partners LP

Hook Mill Capital Partners LP lowered its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 20.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,418 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 16,004 shares during the period. DICK’S Sporting Goods makes up about 4.6% of Hook Mill Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $8,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,056 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,257 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,161,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,694 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,737 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,047 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $137.65 on Wednesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.98 and a 12-month high of $152.61. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.49 and a 200-day moving average of $123.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.41. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 35.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on DKS shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $174.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.27.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Further Reading

