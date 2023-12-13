Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC Has $3.20 Million Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,989 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carlson Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $53.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $43.89 and a 12 month high of $53.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.32.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

