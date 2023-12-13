Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Purchased by Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC

Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 477,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,293 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises 6.2% of Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $14,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $32.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.74. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $26.48 and a 12 month high of $32.34.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.