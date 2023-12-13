Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Invests $41.11 Million in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 92,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,108,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $483.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $462.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $456.10. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $412.00 and a one year high of $544.01. The firm has a market cap of $113.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.82.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

