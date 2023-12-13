TD Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.9% of TD Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $224.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $209.83 and a 200-day moving average of $214.73. The firm has a market cap of $55.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $229.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

