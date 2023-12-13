Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Shares Sold by Alamar Capital Management LLC

Alamar Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,655 shares during the period. Intapp accounts for about 2.1% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Alamar Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Intapp worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Intapp by 100.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intapp during the second quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Intapp during the second quarter worth $41,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intapp during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intapp during the fourth quarter worth $50,000.

Intapp Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:INTA traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,834. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.79 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.58 and a 200-day moving average of $37.93. Intapp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.61 and a 52-week high of $50.46.

Insider Activity at Intapp

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $101.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.82 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intapp news, insider Thad Jampol sold 697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total value of $27,315.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 670,090 shares in the company, valued at $26,260,827.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intapp news, insider Thad Jampol sold 697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total value of $27,315.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 670,090 shares in the company, valued at $26,260,827.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 26,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,138.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,716,150 shares of company stock valued at $105,678,351 over the last quarter. 36.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on INTA shares. Barclays started coverage on Intapp in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Intapp from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Intapp from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Intapp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.64.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

