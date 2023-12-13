Alamar Capital Management LLC Has $3.05 Million Stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Alamar Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,006 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,988 shares during the period. Workiva comprises about 2.2% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WK. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Workiva in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Workiva in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Workiva by 133.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the second quarter worth about $98,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workiva alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WK. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Workiva from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Workiva in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Workiva in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Workiva from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Workiva from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.38.

Workiva Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE WK traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.39. 17,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,935. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.06 and its 200-day moving average is $100.01. Workiva Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.17 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $158.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.45 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 26,521.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workiva

In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $170,113.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,103 shares in the company, valued at $5,039,712.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $170,113.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,103 shares in the company, valued at $5,039,712.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total value of $133,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,507.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,865 shares of company stock worth $425,339 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Profile

(Free Report)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.