Alamar Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Alamar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,596 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,691 shares during the period. Rapid7 makes up approximately 2.2% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Alamar Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Rapid7 worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rapid7 by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Rapid7 by 4.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Rapid7 by 27.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Rapid7 by 2.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Rapid7 by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 23,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of RPD traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $56.77. 60,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,424. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.22 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.80. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.54 and a 1 year high of $57.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $198.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.01 million. Research analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on RPD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Rapid7 Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

