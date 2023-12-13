The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Bought by Alamar Capital Management LLC

Alamar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Progressive comprises about 2.4% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,863,574.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,331.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,863,574.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,342 shares of company stock worth $20,462,071 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of Progressive stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.64. 400,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,603,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.52. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $111.41 and a twelve month high of $165.57. The company has a market cap of $95.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.42.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 17.36%. Analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.47.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

