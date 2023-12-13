Alamar Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Alamar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Elevance Health makes up 2.0% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 97,501.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,475,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,087,464,000 after buying an additional 83,390,275 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,277,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,104,976,000 after purchasing an additional 551,614 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,341,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,163,000 after purchasing an additional 63,121 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,017,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,357,000 after purchasing an additional 135,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,622,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,416,000 after purchasing an additional 414,592 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ELV traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $483.27. 96,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,161,819. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.00 and a twelve month high of $523.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $462.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $456.10.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ELV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.82.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

