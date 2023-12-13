Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Purchased by Alamar Capital Management LLC

Alamar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,530 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Workday makes up 2.9% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at $479,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Workday during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Cornerstone Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Workday by 83.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 54,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,401,000 after acquiring an additional 24,997 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 5,011.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 81,016 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,301,000 after acquiring an additional 79,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 5.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,874,265 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $423,378,000 after acquiring an additional 98,206 shares in the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workday alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $798,839.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 550,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,976,321.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.52, for a total value of $1,357,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,867,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $798,839.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 550,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,976,321.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,793 shares of company stock valued at $5,535,036. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Workday from $249.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Workday in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Workday

Workday Trading Down 0.3 %

WDAY traded down $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $275.92. 319,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,929,445. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.57 billion, a PE ratio of 1,153.13, a P/E/G ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $230.58 and its 200 day moving average is $228.31. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.85 and a 12 month high of $279.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.