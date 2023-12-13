Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Bokf Na

Bokf Na grew its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 208,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,033 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $18,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 48.9% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 13,252 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.5% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 4,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $80.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $92.02. The company has a market cap of $106.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.73.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.90%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

