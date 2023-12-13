VitalStone Financial LLC Raises Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 570.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 456,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Up 0.6 %

CRWD opened at $248.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,141.81, a P/E/G ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.05. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $250.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $192.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRWD

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,476,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,476,300.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $9,275,276.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,259,502.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 181,775 shares of company stock valued at $33,933,156. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.