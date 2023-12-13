VitalStone Financial LLC Grows Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth about $248,250,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 216.2% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 67.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 76.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $263,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,969.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $263,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,969.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $1,633,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 839,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,699,177.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,000 shares of company stock worth $5,573,990. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $54.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.48, a PEG ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.96. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $67.99.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -36.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.96.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

