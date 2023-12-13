Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Acquired by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.06% of Capital One Financial worth $26,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 198.2% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 223.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on COF. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total transaction of $851,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,599,010.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total value of $392,524.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at $388,227,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total transaction of $851,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,980 shares in the company, valued at $6,599,010.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,505 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $120.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.80. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $83.93 and a one year high of $123.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.46.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.03%.

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.