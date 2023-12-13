Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stock Position Lessened by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lowered its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 756,321 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the period. Corning makes up about 4.1% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Corning worth $26,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in Corning by 134.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Corning by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

GLW opened at $29.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.16. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $37.10. The stock has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 164.71%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GLW. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.89.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

