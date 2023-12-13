eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Bought by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,528 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,843 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in eBay by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,038,931 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,131,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,766 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 4,660.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,873,363 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $83,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,011 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of eBay by 82.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,118,490 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $138,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,871 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $50,018,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of eBay by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,930,601 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $287,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EBAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on eBay in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.47.

eBay Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of eBay stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.03. The stock had a trading volume of 730,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,219,709. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $52.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.76%.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $213,394.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,845 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,737.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

