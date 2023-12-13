ProVise Management Group LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC owned 0.10% of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF worth $7,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $11,945,000. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.0% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 40,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 8,618 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $5,461,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 37,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:EFAV traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.51. The stock had a trading volume of 239,705 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.75.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

