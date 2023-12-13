Alberta Investment Management Corp Grows Stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 543,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 198,454 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.11% of Fortis worth $23,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Fortis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $330,614,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Fortis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Fortis by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Fortis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTS stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $40.05. 114,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,191. Fortis Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.30 and a 52 week high of $46.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.92.

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.42%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FTS. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America dropped their target price on Fortis from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Fortis from $61.50 to $60.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.93.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

