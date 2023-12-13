Alberta Investment Management Corp Raises Position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,616 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in PDD were worth $21,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDD. Hhlr Advisors LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of PDD by 266.5% during the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 10,642,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,792,000 after purchasing an additional 7,739,047 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PDD in the 4th quarter valued at $501,089,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of PDD by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,167,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975,800 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of PDD by 3,780.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,845,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771,693 shares during the period. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDD in the 2nd quarter valued at $179,607,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PDD shares. Barclays upped their target price on PDD from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on PDD from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on PDD from $79.00 to $95.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PDD from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, CLSA upped their target price on PDD from $95.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDD has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.12.

Shares of PDD stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.05. 1,669,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,148,054. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.67 and a 52-week high of $147.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.79.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $11.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.94 by $2.67. PDD had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 34.07%. The firm had revenue of $68.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

