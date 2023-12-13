Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $21.03 Million Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,731 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $21,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fithian LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $1,319,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 114.4% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,156. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $55.95 and a 12 month high of $71.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.91 and a 200 day moving average of $63.06. The company has a market capitalization of $119.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 19.47%. Analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on HDB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

