ProVise Management Group LLC Has $3.80 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

IWF traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $297.56. 235,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,384,667. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $279.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.51. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $209.27 and a 1-year high of $297.99.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.