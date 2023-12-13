ProVise Management Group LLC Purchases 6,341 Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,341 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in WPP were worth $5,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in WPP by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in WPP by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 122,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 11,482 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in WPP by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 66,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in WPP by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 654,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,214,000 after purchasing an additional 27,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in WPP by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WPP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered WPP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. BNP Paribas lowered WPP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on WPP to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered WPP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $403.00.

WPP stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.53. The stock had a trading volume of 27,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,330. WPP plc has a 1 year low of $41.13 and a 1 year high of $64.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.53.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

