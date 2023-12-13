ProVise Management Group LLC Has $6.01 Million Position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 62,231 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC owned 0.49% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $6,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 28.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,567,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,136,819. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $30.85 and a 52 week high of $50.82.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

