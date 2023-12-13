Alberta Investment Management Corp Reduces Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,634 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $19,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NSC. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 143.5% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.80.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $221.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,534. The stock has a market cap of $50.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.31. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $183.09 and a one year high of $261.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $204.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 22.26%. On average, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 59.21%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

