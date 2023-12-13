ProVise Management Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,568 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $8,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth about $424,700,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 144.3% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 633.8% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,763,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,035,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.85.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $345,761.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,617,652.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $434,876.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $345,761.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 112,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,652.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,194 shares of company stock worth $2,163,280. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

