Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.430-4.710 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.3 billion-$12.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.9 billion.

NASDAQ HSIC traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.92. The stock had a trading volume of 161,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,194. Henry Schein has a one year low of $60.01 and a one year high of $89.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.32. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HSIC. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet lowered Henry Schein from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Henry Schein by 88.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Syntax Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the first quarter worth $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

