Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Gap Down to $26.79

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.79, but opened at $26.12. Guardant Health shares last traded at $27.07, with a volume of 168,755 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GH. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Guardant Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Guardant Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

Guardant Health Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.63.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $143.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.25 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 80.69% and a negative return on equity of 322.25%. As a group, research analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Guardant Health news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 5,800 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $152,946.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,268.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Guardant Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GH. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 137.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

