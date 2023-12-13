Getaround (GETR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Getaround (NYSE:GETR – Get Free Report) will be issuing its 09/30/2023 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, December 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter.

Getaround Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of GETR stock traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.16. The company had a trading volume of 30,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,904. Getaround has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.36.

Get Getaround alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Getaround during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Getaround in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Getaround during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Redpoint Management LLC acquired a new stake in Getaround in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Getaround in the first quarter valued at $63,000.

Getaround Company Profile

Getaround, Inc operates an online marketplace for peer-to-peer car sharing. The company offers Getaround, a digital carsharing marketplace connects guests who want instant access to cars nearby 24/7 for a variety of use cases. It rents convertibles, minivan, luxury, cargo van, SUV/jeep, coupe/sedan, pickup truck, and hatchback/wagon.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Getaround Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getaround and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.