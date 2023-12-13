BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0779 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:HYT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.98. The stock had a trading volume of 188,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,979. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $9.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.62 and its 200-day moving average is $8.80.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.
