BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0779 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:HYT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.98. The stock had a trading volume of 188,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,979. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $9.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.62 and its 200-day moving average is $8.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,894,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,780,000 after purchasing an additional 780,292 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 875,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,432,000 after purchasing an additional 185,931 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter worth $1,204,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 378,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 73,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $629,000.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

