Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Trading Up 3.4%

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.12 and last traded at $18.74. Approximately 66,364 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 669,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CABA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $14.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.64.

Cabaletta Bio Stock Up 2.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $792.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.73 and its 200 day moving average is $14.12.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cabaletta Bio

In related news, insider Gwendolyn Binder sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total value of $146,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabaletta Bio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABA. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Cabaletta Bio by 445.6% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,015,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,207,000 after buying an additional 3,279,361 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,820,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cabaletta Bio by 637.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,709,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,072,000 after buying an additional 1,477,768 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP lifted its position in Cabaletta Bio by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,835,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,175,000 after buying an additional 824,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cabaletta Bio by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,545,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,946,000 after buying an additional 820,223 shares in the last quarter.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease.

