BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0987 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

DSU stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.60. 38,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,634. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.02. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $10.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 72.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 9,342 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the second quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 29.1% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the period. 27.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

