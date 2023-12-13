BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1238 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of FRA stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.43. The company had a trading volume of 91,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,627. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.21. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $11.11 and a 52 week high of $12.81.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the second quarter worth $71,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the second quarter valued at $125,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the third quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

