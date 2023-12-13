BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:EGF)

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:EGF traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $9.65. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,638. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $10.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.70.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. ( NYSE:EGF Free Report ) by 53.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

