REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Earnings Beat

Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 247,780 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 186,563 shares.The stock last traded at $18.30 and had previously closed at $17.06.

The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $693.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.13 million. REV Group had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REVG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of REV Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of REV Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of REV Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of REV Group from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of REV Group from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.

Institutional Trading of REV Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REVG. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in REV Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 17,750 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 112,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 31,403 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the period. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REV Group Stock Up 9.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.07 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

Featured Articles

