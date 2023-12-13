Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 42,300 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 4.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 813,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 42,300 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $26,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GIL. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on GIL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.77.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GIL traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.55. 247,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,427. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $37.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.42 and a 200 day moving average of $30.85.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $869.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.15 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 22.80%. On average, analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.186 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is 28.35%.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

