Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 443,897 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 116,080 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $19,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,529 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 16,832 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 57,233 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE UBER traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,482,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,980,924. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.57. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.90 and a 52 week high of $63.03. The stock has a market cap of $127.09 billion, a PE ratio of 128.01 and a beta of 1.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UBER. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp upgraded Uber Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.03.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,320,824.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $5,284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,016,243 shares in the company, valued at $53,698,280.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

