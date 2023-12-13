21,220 Shares in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Purchased by CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd.

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 21,220 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000. Dell Technologies accounts for approximately 1.4% of CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,679,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 107,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after buying an additional 24,646 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,931,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,876,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $69.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.95. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.96 and a 12-month high of $76.09.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.42. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 146.30% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on DELL. TD Cowen raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.60.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

