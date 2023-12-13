CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. Takes $889,000 Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,350 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000. Lululemon Athletica accounts for 1.1% of CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $505.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.35. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $286.58 and a 12 month high of $507.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $416.83 and its 200 day moving average is $391.41.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

LULU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup set a $520.00 price objective on Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $455.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $481.23.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

