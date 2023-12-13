CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. Buys New Shares in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,350 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000. Cadence Design Systems comprises 1.3% of CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDNS has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.50.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $274.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $74.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.96. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.88 and a 12-month high of $279.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 2,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total transaction of $661,533.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,665,958.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 2,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $661,533.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,665,958.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $240,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 88,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,266,492.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,149 shares of company stock valued at $3,615,118. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.