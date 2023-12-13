3,500 Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Bought by CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd.

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 138,904.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,781,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,379,341,000 after acquiring an additional 17,768,694 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 98,797.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,876,000 after buying an additional 11,017,849 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in International Business Machines by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after buying an additional 3,084,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 13,609.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,829,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $164.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $166.34.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 88.06%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

