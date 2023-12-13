Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Increases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,703 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% during the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% during the second quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 19,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.2% during the second quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Pfizer Trading Down 7.3 %

NYSE PFE opened at $26.48 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.48 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $149.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.24.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 89.62%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

