CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. Purchases New Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 0.4 %

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $55.75 on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $55.12 and a twelve month high of $67.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.61.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.75%.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,040,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.05 per share, with a total value of $65,576,224.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 228,051,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,378,617,252.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on OXY shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.47.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

