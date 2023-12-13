Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Decreases Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 344.8% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 68.9% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DHR shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.07.

Danaher stock opened at $219.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $162.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $249.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.11%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

